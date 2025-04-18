Revolutionizing Water Delivery in Delhi: A Seamless Tanker Initiative

In a bid to tackle water scarcity in the capital, Delhi's government is introducing 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers. This ambitious move, which will commence from Nirankari Ground in Burari, is designed to provide an efficient water supply as the summer heat looms over the city.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the initiative's focus on transparency and accountability as it deploys tankers to areas lacking reliable piped water. 'This isn't just a logistical move but a commitment to bringing dignity to residents relying on us for this essential service,' he stated, reiterating alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of timely water access for all.

The tankers are integral to the Delhi Jal Board's strategy to modernize water distribution across the city. The newly established Command Center will keep tabs on tanker locations and distributions, ensuring efficient water access while preventing theft and misuse.

