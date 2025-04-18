Left Menu

Revolutionizing Water Delivery in Delhi: A Seamless Tanker Initiative

The Delhi government is set to launch 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers to enhance water supply during the summer. The initiative, flagged off from Nirankari Ground, aims at transparency and efficient delivery to areas with unreliable piped water. A Command Center will monitor the movement for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:54 IST
Revolutionizing Water Delivery in Delhi: A Seamless Tanker Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle water scarcity in the capital, Delhi's government is introducing 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers. This ambitious move, which will commence from Nirankari Ground in Burari, is designed to provide an efficient water supply as the summer heat looms over the city.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the initiative's focus on transparency and accountability as it deploys tankers to areas lacking reliable piped water. 'This isn't just a logistical move but a commitment to bringing dignity to residents relying on us for this essential service,' he stated, reiterating alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of timely water access for all.

The tankers are integral to the Delhi Jal Board's strategy to modernize water distribution across the city. The newly established Command Center will keep tabs on tanker locations and distributions, ensuring efficient water access while preventing theft and misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025