Tremors at the Border: Quake Rocks Afghanistan-Tajikistan
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake struck at a depth of 92 kilometers, causing tremors across the region but no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties have been reported.
On Saturday, a significant tremor rattled the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8.
The seismic event originated at a depth of 92 kilometers, adding a challenging dimension to potential outreach efforts in the affected area.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation as initial reports indicate no immediate severe damage or casualties.
