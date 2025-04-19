Tremors at the Border: Quake Rocks Afghanistan-Tajikistan

On Saturday, a significant tremor rattled the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8.

The seismic event originated at a depth of 92 kilometers, adding a challenging dimension to potential outreach efforts in the affected area.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation as initial reports indicate no immediate severe damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)