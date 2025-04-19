Left Menu

Tremors at the Border: Quake Rocks Afghanistan-Tajikistan

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake struck at a depth of 92 kilometers, causing tremors across the region but no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, a significant tremor rattled the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.8.

The seismic event originated at a depth of 92 kilometers, adding a challenging dimension to potential outreach efforts in the affected area.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation as initial reports indicate no immediate severe damage or casualties.

