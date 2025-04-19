Tremors Shake J&K: Earthquake Strikes Afghan Border

A moderate-intensity earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan caused noticeable tremors in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or damage reported following the quake.

The earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The epicentre was pinpointed at a longitude of 71.20 degrees east and a latitude of 36.10 degrees north, at a depth of 130 kilometres.

The National Center for Seismology reported that the epicenter was located 396 kilometres northwest of Srinagar, causing waves of panic across Jammu and Kashmir despite no reported harm or destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)