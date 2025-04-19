Left Menu

Tremors Shake J&K: Earthquake Strikes Afghan Border

A moderate-intensity earthquake, originating from the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, caused tremors in Jammu and Kashmir. The quake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, created panic among residents but resulted in no casualties or property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A moderate-intensity earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan caused noticeable tremors in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or damage reported following the quake.

The earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The epicentre was pinpointed at a longitude of 71.20 degrees east and a latitude of 36.10 degrees north, at a depth of 130 kilometres.

The National Center for Seismology reported that the epicenter was located 396 kilometres northwest of Srinagar, causing waves of panic across Jammu and Kashmir despite no reported harm or destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

