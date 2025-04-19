Tragedy Strikes: Shakti Vihar Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead

A residential building in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar collapsed early Saturday, killing four and trapping several individuals beneath the debris, officials confirmed.

Rescue operations continue at the collapse site in Mustafabad, with 11 people saved so far. Authorities suspect 8-10 individuals remain trapped, stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Lama.

The collapse was reported to Dayalpur police station at around 3:02 am. Rescue efforts involve the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, and local police, amid difficult conditions. The incident may have stemmed from construction on shops below the four-storey building.

(With inputs from agencies.)