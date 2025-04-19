Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shakti Vihar Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead

In the early hours of Saturday, a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Shakti Vihar, resulting in four fatalities and trapping many people under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials work tirelessly to free those still trapped amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A residential building in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar collapsed early Saturday, killing four and trapping several individuals beneath the debris, officials confirmed.

Rescue operations continue at the collapse site in Mustafabad, with 11 people saved so far. Authorities suspect 8-10 individuals remain trapped, stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Lama.

The collapse was reported to Dayalpur police station at around 3:02 am. Rescue efforts involve the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, and local police, amid difficult conditions. The incident may have stemmed from construction on shops below the four-storey building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

