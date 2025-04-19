Left Menu

Bhutan King Inspects India's First International Multimodal Logistics Park

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk of Bhutan visited Assam to inspect India's first International Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa. The visit highlights the park's potential to boost trade with neighboring countries and its strategic connection to Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:30 IST
  • India

In a significant diplomatic affair, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk of Bhutan visited Assam to inspect India's inaugural International Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jogighopa. The park is expected to revolutionize trade infrastructure in the region.

The King arrived by a royal helicopter and was welcomed by Assam's Minister for Public Health and Engineering, Jayanta Malla Baruah. During his visit, he also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Inland Water Transport on the Brahmaputra river.

This state-of-the-art park, built by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, spans 317 acres. The facility aims to integrate multiple modes of transport, boosting economic ties with Bhutan and Bangladesh. Security was tightened, and media was restricted from entering during the royal visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

