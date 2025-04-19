Myanmar's Struggle: Quake, Crisis, and Recovery

In Myanmar, the aftermath of a massive earthquake has left crucial services yet to be restored across affected regions, with emergency workers grappling with frequent aftershocks and scarce resources. The United Nations reports significant damage and an escalating humanitarian crisis.

As twin earthquakes struck on March 28, many communities remain deprived of basic necessities such as shelter, clean water, and electricity. The severe impact is exacerbated by the country's civil conflict, which has already displaced millions and increased the need for assistance.

The quake's death toll has mounted to 3,726, with international rescuers aiding local efforts. Infrastructure damage is extensive, and the UN has highlighted the colossal task of removing debris from the affected areas. The political leadership aims to redesign Naypyitaw's urban layout in response to the widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)