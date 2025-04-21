Safe Landing: International Space Crew Returns to Earth
A Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut has successfully returned to Earth. According to Russia's Roscosmos, the descent was normal, and the spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan. The return highlights successful collaboration between Russian and American space agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:29 IST
An international crew has safely returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft, according to Roscosmos, Russia's space agency.
The spacecraft was carrying Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit. The agency confirmed that the deorbiting and descent process went smoothly.
The spacecraft touched down in Kazakhstan, marking another successful mission and collaboration between Russian and American space teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soyuz
- Spacecraft
- Roscosmos
- NASA
- capsule
- astronaut
- cosmonaut
- return
- Kazakhstan
- collaboration
Advertisement