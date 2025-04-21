Safe Landing: International Space Crew Returns to Earth

An international crew has safely returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft, according to Roscosmos, Russia's space agency.

The spacecraft was carrying Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit. The agency confirmed that the deorbiting and descent process went smoothly.

The spacecraft touched down in Kazakhstan, marking another successful mission and collaboration between Russian and American space teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)