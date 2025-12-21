Astronaut Ambitions: India's Space Odyssey Reaches New Heights

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla announced that 'astronaut' is now a recognized profession in India, presenting vast opportunities for the youth. Speaking at the Pune Literature Festival, he encouraged students to pursue careers in space, promising that 'when you come, I will be there to compete with you.'

Shukla acknowledged India's significant advancements in space exploration, pointing to the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send an Indian astronaut to space. He also teased India's plans for a Bharatiya Space Station by 2040, challenging young aspirants to aim for lunar exploration.

Revisiting his own journey, Shukla shared the inspiration he drew from India's space history, and discussed the intense training that prepared him for his 2025 mission. His experience reflects India's growing role in international space cooperation, marking a new chapter in India's space endeavors.