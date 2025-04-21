Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Highlights Environmental Degradation Amid Jammu and Kashmir Crisis

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, expressed concern over the recent natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir, blaming environmental degradation for the devastation. She emphasized the need for immediate government action to assist affected residents, while also urging proactive measures to ensure better infrastructure and emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:18 IST
flash floods
  • Country:
  • India

In light of severe flash floods and hailstorms wreaking havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed profound concern about unchecked environmental degradation.

Describing the devastation in Ramban district, she lamented the loss of lives and substantial damage, urging the government to expedite relief efforts and infrastructure restoration.

Mufti stressed the need for better preparedness, suggesting alternative routes to mitigate the frequent highway disruptions driven by adverse weather conditions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

