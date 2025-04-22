Guwahati Deluged: Unyielding Rains Disrupt City Life

In the early hours of Tuesday, Guwahati faced severe disruption as heavy rains resulted in widespread flooding.

Major roads in the city were submerged, leading to significant traffic delays and power outages. Areas affected include Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, and several others, as residents grappled with knee-deep water.

The IMD issued warnings of possible thunderstorms with high winds, highlighting the persistent challenges the city faces. Last August, the Gauhati High Court addressed the need for the government to create a permanent resolution for the city's recurring flood issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)