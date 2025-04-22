Guwahati Deluged: Unyielding Rains Disrupt City Life
Heavy rains in Guwahati led to severe flooding, causing traffic jams and power cuts. The city's major roads were inundated due to the downpour lasting two to three hours. The IMD warned of potential thunderstorms, while the Gauhati High Court emphasized the urgent need for a permanent flood solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Tuesday, Guwahati faced severe disruption as heavy rains resulted in widespread flooding.
Major roads in the city were submerged, leading to significant traffic delays and power outages. Areas affected include Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, and several others, as residents grappled with knee-deep water.
The IMD issued warnings of possible thunderstorms with high winds, highlighting the persistent challenges the city faces. Last August, the Gauhati High Court addressed the need for the government to create a permanent resolution for the city's recurring flood issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flooding
- Guwahati
- rains
- traffic
- waterlogging
- IMD
- thunderstorms
- weather
- roads
- power-cuts
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Severe Heatwave Grips Gujarat and West Rajasthan Amidst IMD Alerts
Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Heatwaves Strike Andhra Pradesh
Lightning Strikes Claim 13 Lives in Bihar as IMD Issues Alert
Himachal Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected
Storm Watch: Thunderstorms in Telangana Trigger Yellow Alert