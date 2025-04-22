Transforming Urban Resilience: Embracing Nature-Based Solutions in Coastal Cities
A report by CSTEP proposes permeable pavements to boost stormwater drainage and mitigate floods in urban coastal regions like Chennai and Mangaluru. It advocates Nature-based Solutions (NbS) to tackle environmental challenges, emphasizing wetland restoration and rooftop greening for sustainable urban strategies.
In a transformative approach to urban planning, the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) recommends adopting permeable pavements to enhance stormwater drainage and address flooding risks in coastal cities.
The report, titled ''Urban Greenprints: A Nature-based Solutions Feasibility Framework for Urban Coastal Regions,'' calls for a shift in planning paradigms, urging the integration of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) in cities like Chennai and Mangaluru.
Focusing on ecological sustainability, it highlights the urgency of rooftop greening and wetland restoration for robust climate resilience in these regions, arguing that these strategies can significantly mitigate the impact of climate challenges.
