Stock Market's Roller Coaster: From Bear Market Threat to Industrial Surge
U.S. stocks aimed to recover as focus shifted to corporate earnings, following a sharp decline fueled by President Trump's criticism of Fed Chair Powell. Investors are analyzing earnings amidst tariff uncertainties. Key stocks like 3M and Tesla showed fluctuations, while broader market recovery signs appear.
Investor attention turned toward corporate earnings this Tuesday, as U.S. stocks geared for recovery following a turbulent session influenced by President Donald Trump's renewed criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The major indexes had ended Monday over 2% lower, driven by Trump's insistence on Powell reducing interest rates, raising concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence. Investors awaited the President's next moves and sought clarity on U.S. tariff policies.
Amidst the uncertainty, earnings reports offered insight, with industrial giant 3M's stock rising due to positive quarterly results, contrasted by Verizon and Northrop Grumman's declines. Market dynamics continued to reflect the broader impacts of economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
