Left Menu

RPF's Paper Inferno Adds to Mumbai's Pollution Woes

Mumbai's air quality crisis worsens as the Railway Protection Force burns old records near Churchgate station. The method of disposal, involving diaries, files, and reports, shocked officials. The incident has raised concerns, especially amid increased efforts to curb pollution across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:34 IST
RPF's Paper Inferno Adds to Mumbai's Pollution Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Even as Mumbai grapples with deteriorating air quality, a fresh controversy has erupted following the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mumbai division's decision to burn old records outside Churchgate station on Tuesday.

The incident, which unfolded directly beneath the office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw within the Churchgate railway building, involved a haul of documents set aflame. Eyewitnesses reported thick white smoke billowing into the already polluted Mumbai air.

The act has drawn sharp criticism. According to sources, the stack of papers, comprising crime reports and records from 1998 to 2023, was transferred from Mumbai Central for disposal. A senior railway official expressed shock over the disposal method, as shredding is the norm. This incident comes amidst ongoing efforts by city authorities to tackle increasing pollution, including penalties on culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025