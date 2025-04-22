RPF's Paper Inferno Adds to Mumbai's Pollution Woes
Mumbai's air quality crisis worsens as the Railway Protection Force burns old records near Churchgate station. The method of disposal, involving diaries, files, and reports, shocked officials. The incident has raised concerns, especially amid increased efforts to curb pollution across the city.
- Country:
- India
Even as Mumbai grapples with deteriorating air quality, a fresh controversy has erupted following the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mumbai division's decision to burn old records outside Churchgate station on Tuesday.
The incident, which unfolded directly beneath the office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw within the Churchgate railway building, involved a haul of documents set aflame. Eyewitnesses reported thick white smoke billowing into the already polluted Mumbai air.
The act has drawn sharp criticism. According to sources, the stack of papers, comprising crime reports and records from 1998 to 2023, was transferred from Mumbai Central for disposal. A senior railway official expressed shock over the disposal method, as shredding is the norm. This incident comes amidst ongoing efforts by city authorities to tackle increasing pollution, including penalties on culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- air quality
- pollution
- RPF
- Churchgate
- railway
- records
- burning
- ash
- disposal
ALSO READ
Singapore Hospital Breach: NUH Employee Misuses System to Access Confidential Patient Records
Unified Dress Code Proposal for Railway Staff
Daring Stunt on Railway Tracks Lands Unnao Youth in Jail
Railway Line Expansion to Boost Tirupati Tourism and Trade
Delhi Set to Break Power Demand Records: A Glimpse into the Future