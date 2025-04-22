RPF's Paper Inferno Adds to Mumbai's Pollution Woes

Even as Mumbai grapples with deteriorating air quality, a fresh controversy has erupted following the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mumbai division's decision to burn old records outside Churchgate station on Tuesday.

The incident, which unfolded directly beneath the office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw within the Churchgate railway building, involved a haul of documents set aflame. Eyewitnesses reported thick white smoke billowing into the already polluted Mumbai air.

The act has drawn sharp criticism. According to sources, the stack of papers, comprising crime reports and records from 1998 to 2023, was transferred from Mumbai Central for disposal. A senior railway official expressed shock over the disposal method, as shredding is the norm. This incident comes amidst ongoing efforts by city authorities to tackle increasing pollution, including penalties on culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)