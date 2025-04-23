Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Legacy and Global Tribute
Pope Francis, a transformative figure in the Catholic Church, passed away at age 88. His funeral in St. Peter's Basilica is set to be attended by global leaders, including Donald Trump. Francis, known for his reforms and focus on the marginalized, requested a simple burial in St. Mary Major.
The body of Pope Francis is set to be moved to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, giving Catholics and admirers a chance to pay their respects. His passing at the age of 88 marks the end of a 12-year papacy characterized by reform and advocacy for the marginalized.
Expectations are high for the upcoming funeral, with U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from multiple countries expected to gather in Rome. In accordance with his wishes, Pope Francis will be buried in St. Mary Major with a simple Latin inscription.
The Vatican has initiated the traditional rituals following his death, with a conclave to elect the new pope anticipated in two weeks. In the meantime, the Catholic Church enters a phase known as 'sede vacante', overseen by Cardinal Kevin Farrell.
