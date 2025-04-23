Advanced Eco-Friendly Sensor Detects Cholesterol Early to Prevent Fatal Diseases

In a significant stride toward preventive and personalized healthcare, a team of interdisciplinary researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Guwahati, India, has developed a highly sensitive, eco-friendly, and cost-effective optical sensing platform for cholesterol detection. This novel platform, crafted using silk fibre functionalized with phosphorene quantum dots, holds immense promise in detecting the early biochemical signs of several life-threatening diseases such as atherosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and even certain types of cancer.

This development, facilitated by an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), could significantly enhance point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, enabling real-time, decentralized testing of cholesterol levels — a vital biomarker linked to numerous health conditions.

Why Early Detection of Cholesterol Matters

Cholesterol plays a dual role in human biology. Produced by the liver, it is essential for synthesizing vitamin D, bile acids, and steroid hormones. It also supports the structural integrity of animal tissues, blood, and nerve cells. However, an imbalance in cholesterol levels can be dangerous.

Cholesterol is transported in the bloodstream in two primary forms:

LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein): Often called "bad" cholesterol, it can accumulate in artery walls, leading to plaque formation and restricted blood flow.

HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein): Known as "good" cholesterol, it helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Excess LDL and low HDL levels are linked to conditions such as venous thrombosis, myocardial infarction (heart attack), hypertension, and cancer. Detecting abnormal cholesterol levels early is therefore vital for preventing severe health consequences.

A Green Approach to Cholesterol Sensing

The research team at IASST, led by Prof. Neelotpal Sen Sarma, Dr. Asis Bala (Associate Professor), and Ms. Nasrin Sultana (DST INSPIRE Senior Research Fellow), introduced a dual-mode sensing approach using both optical and electrical sensing platforms. Here’s how their technology stands out:

1. Materials Used

Silk fibre: A biodegradable, biocompatible material that serves as a substrate.

Phosphorene quantum dots (PQDs): Nanoscale semiconductors with excellent optical and electronic properties.

2. Device Architecture

The silk fibre was embedded into a cellulose nitrate membrane, forming the base of the electrical sensing platform. The phosphorene quantum dots functionalized the silk to detect minute levels of cholesterol with high selectivity and sensitivity.

3. Performance Highlights

Trace-level detection: Capable of sensing cholesterol even below the medically recommended thresholds.

Eco-friendly: Unlike conventional devices, the platform produces no e-waste.

Broad compatibility: Demonstrated effective cholesterol detection in complex real-world samples such as human blood serum, rat serum, and milk.

Lab-Scale POC Device Developed

A prototype point-of-care (POC) device has been successfully developed at the laboratory scale. This portable, user-friendly tool can be integrated into routine health monitoring systems for individuals with high cholesterol risks or those undergoing cardiac evaluations. It emphasizes personalized and decentralized diagnostics, reducing the burden on centralized laboratories and enabling early interventions.

Recognition and Publication

The research has garnered international attention and was published in the prestigious “Nanoscale” journal by the Royal Society of Chemistry, validating the novelty and impact of the sensing platform.

Future Outlook

This innovation signifies a major step in integrated health monitoring technologies. With continued support and further development, the team aims to transition from lab-scale prototypes to commercially viable diagnostic kits. Additionally, the sensor design could be expanded to detect other biomarkers associated with metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders.

In a time when sustainable development and health innovation are more critical than ever, this bio-nano-enabled sensing platform marks a convergence of green technology and biomedical science, paving the way for smarter, safer, and more sustainable diagnostics.