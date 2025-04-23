Iran Fortifies Nuclear Sites Amid Escalating Tensions

In a decisive move that reflects escalating regional tensions, Iran has erected a robust security perimeter around its deeply embedded tunnel complexes, directly associated with its principal nuclear facility, according to a recent report.

The Institute for Science and International Security released findings based on satellite images, coinciding with upcoming U.S.-Iran discussions on renewing constraints on Tehran's nuclear program. The report signals a potential acceleration in the operational readiness of these underground installations, which are nestled beneath Mt. Kolang Gaz La. Iran's refusal to grant U.N. nuclear inspectors access to these sites intensifies apprehensions regarding their purpose.

Commercial satellite images reveal reinforced entrances and substantial wall structures encircling the mountain. This development underscores Tehran's firm stance against U.S. demands for dismantling its nuclear initiatives, asserting instead its right to peaceful nuclear technology. Meanwhile, Israel maintains a resolute posture, contemplating military action should negotiations falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)