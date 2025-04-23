Left Menu

Iran Fortifies Nuclear Sites Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran has reinforced its nuclear sites with a vast security perimeter amid rising tensions with the U.S. and Israel over its nuclear ambitions. Satellite images reveal the construction of tunnel complexes, raising concerns about their operational status and potential use for clandestine nuclear activities.

Updated: 23-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:32 IST
In a decisive move that reflects escalating regional tensions, Iran has erected a robust security perimeter around its deeply embedded tunnel complexes, directly associated with its principal nuclear facility, according to a recent report.

The Institute for Science and International Security released findings based on satellite images, coinciding with upcoming U.S.-Iran discussions on renewing constraints on Tehran's nuclear program. The report signals a potential acceleration in the operational readiness of these underground installations, which are nestled beneath Mt. Kolang Gaz La. Iran's refusal to grant U.N. nuclear inspectors access to these sites intensifies apprehensions regarding their purpose.

Commercial satellite images reveal reinforced entrances and substantial wall structures encircling the mountain. This development underscores Tehran's firm stance against U.S. demands for dismantling its nuclear initiatives, asserting instead its right to peaceful nuclear technology. Meanwhile, Israel maintains a resolute posture, contemplating military action should negotiations falter.

