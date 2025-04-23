Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Preventive Healthcare as Pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047

In a major stride toward positioning India as a global leader in preventive healthcare, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, convened a high-level joint review meeting on the development of indigenously manufactured Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) test kits for cervical cancer screening. The landmark gathering included representatives from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), AIIMS New Delhi, BIRAC, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and private industry partners.

Dr. Singh hailed the initiative as a milestone in the nation’s healthcare landscape, underscoring India’s emerging role in pioneering affordable, accessible, and scalable medical innovations. The HPV test kits, designed for rapid, point-of-care detection through RT-PCR, are projected to reduce costs substantially and expand the reach of cervical cancer screening—especially critical in rural and underserved regions.

Elevating India's Global Healthcare Footprint

During the review, Dr. Singh lauded the Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC for their consistent contributions to medical science, including the successful development of India’s first DNA vaccine. This, he noted, brought international recognition to the country and changed global perceptions of India's scientific capabilities.

Referencing the "whole-of-science and whole-of-government" model, Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of inclusive innovation. The participation of private industry, academia, and public institutions forms the backbone of what he termed “PPP plus PPP”—an evolved Public-Private Partnership that includes global collaborations. This model, already proven successful in Europe, is now driving India's healthcare transformation.

National and Global Health Implications

India bears a disproportionate burden of cervical cancer globally, with WHO data indicating that one in every five women suffering from the disease resides in the country. Moreover, 25% of global cervical cancer deaths occur in India, often due to late diagnosis and limited screening. Current diagnostic methods like VIA/VILI, Pap smears, and DNA testing, while effective, are expensive and resource-heavy.

The newly validated kits under the GCI-BIRAC-DBT program offer a much-needed alternative. Tested rigorously in premier research labs across India, these kits offer a faster and cheaper method of diagnosis. Dr. Singh emphasized that this initiative directly supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047," where every citizen has access to quality healthcare.

Four Pillars of India’s Preventive Health Strategy

The Minister elaborated on four key focus areas for the future of healthcare in India:

Preventive Healthcare: Emphasis will increasingly be on early detection and disease prevention to reduce long-term healthcare costs and improve outcomes. Youth-Centric Measures: Given the rise of cervical cancer among adolescents and young women, early interventions will be prioritized. Women’s Health: Comprehensive, cross-ministerial programs will be strengthened to ensure robust support for women-specific health challenges. Private Sector Engagement: A collaborative ecosystem will be developed, encouraging both domestic and international partnerships to scale solutions effectively.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Innovation

Drawing from personal experience, Dr. Singh recalled his 1996 initiative to provide free insulin to children with Type 1 diabetes through a partnership with Novo Nordisk. This model of corporate responsibility, he said, can serve as a blueprint for future collaborations in preventive health.

He also noted the successful trial of gene therapy for hemophilia in India, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This, alongside mentions in both the NEJM and British Medical Journal, has positioned Indian research on the global map of advanced medical science.

Dr. Singh addressed the broader cultural dimensions of healthcare, reminding the audience that vaccines and diagnostics are only part of the solution. Preventive healthcare also depends heavily on promoting good hygiene, nutrition, and lifestyle habits—a holistic approach often championed in Indian tradition.

United for a Healthier Future

The meeting, attended by high-ranking officials and medical experts including Dr. V.K. Paul (NITI Aayog), Dr. Rajesh Gokhale (Secretary, DBT), Jitendra Kumar (MD, BIRAC), and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Neerja Bhatla, ended on a solemn note. A two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting the government's sensitivity to national tragedies even amidst scientific celebrations.

In closing, Dr. Singh called upon all stakeholders to maintain the momentum in scientific advancement and ensure that breakthroughs in laboratories translate into benefits for the common public. With the launch of the indigenous HPV test kits, India is taking a bold step toward a healthier, empowered, and self-reliant future.