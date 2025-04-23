Left Menu

Elusive Tigress Captured in South Kheri

Forest officials in South Kheri have successfully captured a tigress and one of her cubs that were causing havoc in Muda Javahar village. The capture followed an incident on April 12 when the tigress attacked a villager. Efforts are ongoing to locate her other cub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife operation, the forest department in South Kheri announced the successful capture of a tigress that had been causing disturbances around Muda Javahar village following an attack on a resident on April 12.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Biswal, a nine-month-old female cub was also captured using a net, though a male cub remains at large. Search efforts are underway to reunite the cub with its mother.

The wildlife capture was authorized on April 19 by the UP Chief Wildlife Warden. With help from experts and elephants from Dudhwa National Park, the elusive tigress was located and tranquilized, marking a significant step in ensuring local safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

