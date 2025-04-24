Left Menu

Suraksha Group's Bold Move: Rs 6,000 Crore Investment in Jaypee Infratech to Revive Stalled Projects

Jaypee Infratech, now controlled by Suraksha Group, plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore over three years to complete 20,000 stalled housing units. Following an NCLAT ruling, the company is adhering to deadlines and working on tower constructions while securing revenue through existing assets and sales.

In a strategic initiative, Suraksha Group has announced an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to complete around 20,000 stalled housing units under Jaypee Infratech. The company assures homebuyers of adherence to the deadlines set within its approved resolution plan.

Following a favorable NCLAT ruling last year, Suraksha Group assumed control of Jaypee Infratech, and today, the company's CEO Abhijit Gohil emphasizes their commitment to meet construction deadlines. Tasked primarily with the completion of 159 towers in Noida's Wishtown township, work is already underway with substantial manpower and resources allocated.

Supported by a healthy cash flow, including revenue from the Yamuna Expressway toll, Jaypee Infratech is poised for re-validation of RERA registrations for significant projects in the Delhi-NCR area, aiming to expedite construction and satisfy homebuyers' needs.

