Odisha's Ambitious Village Development: Water, Housing, and Infrastructure by 2026

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed his administration's dedication to achieving comprehensive rural development by 2026, promising access to drinking water in every village. Speaking at the National Panchayati Raj Day celebration in Puri, Majhi noted that many rural areas still lack basic amenities such as electricity and roads.

As part of the 'Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha' initiative launched in June 2024, the government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure enhancements. Aiming for holistic growth, this program seeks to provide not only water and roads but also ensure pucca housing for all citizens, with efforts in identifying eligible beneficiaries underway.

Additional measures include the establishment of a portal to receive applications for food aid, ensuring six lakh eligible individuals receive necessary support. Projects also cover the construction of stadiums across all 314 blocks and empowering women through financial aid. This multifaceted strategy underscores the state's commitment to fostering development at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)