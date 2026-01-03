Left Menu

Revitalizing Siddha: India's Ancient Medicine Making Global Strides

India's traditional medicine systems, like Siddha and Ayurveda, remain vital to health worldwide, says Vice President Radhakrishnan. At the 9th Siddha Day in Chennai, he emphasized Siddha's philosophical and scientific depth and its relevance for holistic health. Continued research could yield breakthroughs, with governmental support bolstering its global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:52 IST
Revitalizing Siddha: India's Ancient Medicine Making Global Strides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's traditional medical practices, notably Siddha and Ayurveda, are thriving contributors to global health, according to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. He addressed attendees at the 9th Siddha Day celebrations in Chennai, underlining its relevance as a preventive, sustainable healthcare system today.

He praised Siddha's robust philosophical foundations and scientific depth, linking body, mind, and nature. Radhakrishnan appreciated efforts in preserving this ancient knowledge, stressing the need for systematic conservation and research to safeguard it for future generations.

Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized Siddha's advanced understanding of health, noting transformative growth under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. With global initiatives and academic exchanges, Siddha is poised for international recognition, promising evidence-based, accessible healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
2
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India
3
Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

 India
4
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026