Revitalizing Siddha: India's Ancient Medicine Making Global Strides
India's traditional medicine systems, like Siddha and Ayurveda, remain vital to health worldwide, says Vice President Radhakrishnan. At the 9th Siddha Day in Chennai, he emphasized Siddha's philosophical and scientific depth and its relevance for holistic health. Continued research could yield breakthroughs, with governmental support bolstering its global presence.
- Country:
- India
India's traditional medical practices, notably Siddha and Ayurveda, are thriving contributors to global health, according to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. He addressed attendees at the 9th Siddha Day celebrations in Chennai, underlining its relevance as a preventive, sustainable healthcare system today.
He praised Siddha's robust philosophical foundations and scientific depth, linking body, mind, and nature. Radhakrishnan appreciated efforts in preserving this ancient knowledge, stressing the need for systematic conservation and research to safeguard it for future generations.
Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized Siddha's advanced understanding of health, noting transformative growth under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. With global initiatives and academic exchanges, Siddha is poised for international recognition, promising evidence-based, accessible healthcare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Leaders Condemn Religious Divisions in Indian Politics
Cricket Diplomacy in Limbo: India-Bangladesh Strained Ties Freeze Matches
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave
Shreyas Iyer included in India ODI squad for series against New Zealand but his participation subject to fitness.
Sacred Relics and India's Buddhist Heritage: A Timeless Connection