Revitalizing Siddha: India's Ancient Medicine Making Global Strides

India's traditional medical practices, notably Siddha and Ayurveda, are thriving contributors to global health, according to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. He addressed attendees at the 9th Siddha Day celebrations in Chennai, underlining its relevance as a preventive, sustainable healthcare system today.

He praised Siddha's robust philosophical foundations and scientific depth, linking body, mind, and nature. Radhakrishnan appreciated efforts in preserving this ancient knowledge, stressing the need for systematic conservation and research to safeguard it for future generations.

Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized Siddha's advanced understanding of health, noting transformative growth under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. With global initiatives and academic exchanges, Siddha is poised for international recognition, promising evidence-based, accessible healthcare.

