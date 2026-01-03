Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the significance of Siddha, an ancient system of medicine, during the 9th Siddha Day celebrations. He emphasized its relevance to modern healthcare and the need for documentation. Tamil Nadu plans to expand Siddha services, underlying its importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has underscored the vital role of Siddha, an ancient Indian medicinal system, in contemporary healthcare. Speaking at the 9th Siddha Day celebrations, he noted that Siddha's holistic approach, focusing on preventive care and treating ailments' root causes, is crucial for global well-being.
Despite its rich history, the Vice President lamented the historical neglect and inadequate documentation of Siddha. He called for systematic conservation and rigorous research to preserve this invaluable knowledge for future generations.
The event also witnessed Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighting the state's initiatives to integrate Siddha into its healthcare infrastructure, including the establishment of a Siddha Medical University, reinforcing Siddha's effectiveness, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
