Amaravati Revitalization: Naidu Invites Modi for Groundbreaking Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi to invite him to the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rs 65,000-crore Amaravati capital city project. Revived in 2024, Amaravati aims to become a world-class city, creating jobs and housing millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Friday in New Delhi. The meeting is to extend a personal invitation to the Prime Minister for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati city project, earmarked for May 2.

After several years of stalled progress, Naidu has revitalized the Amaravati city project—Andhra Pradesh's new capital on Krishna River's banks—following his return to power in 2024. This renewed effort aims to create a modern urban hub, inspired by global cities like Amsterdam, Singapore, and Tokyo.

With a development budget of Rs 64,910 crore, the project's initial phase is expected to complete in three years, fostering economic growth by creating 1.5 million jobs and housing for 3.5 million residents. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority is strategically promoting public-private partnerships to attract investors and drive the region's economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

