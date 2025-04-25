Seismic Jolt: Ecuador's Coastal Area Hit by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

A significant seismic event has struck near the coast of Ecuador, with a recorded magnitude of 6.3, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). This event highlights the active geological activity of the region.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 23 kilometers, equivalent to 14.29 miles beneath the Earth's surface. While no immediate reports of damage or injury have emerged, the local authorities are on high alert.

Seismologists are monitoring the situation closely as the potential for aftershocks could pose further risk to the already shaken area. Residents are advised to stay informed through local advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)