Naidu Amps Up Amaravati Ambitions, Invites PM Modi for Capital's Big Launch

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met PM Modi to invite him for Amaravati's groundbreaking ceremony. Post-2019, Naidu revived the Rs 65,000-crore project, which aims to be a modern urban hub influenced by cities like Singapore and Tokyo. It promises jobs, housing, and GDP growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to extend an invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony of the revived Amaravati capital city project, scheduled for May 2. The project, valued at Rs 65,000 crore, aims to establish Amaravati as a world-class urban hub.

The meeting also turned to somber topics, including the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives earlier this week. Among the deceased were two individuals from Andhra Pradesh, a software engineer and a retired bank employee. Naidu expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy.

Amaravati, the designated capital after Andhra Pradesh's 2014 bifurcation, had been stalled from 2019 to 2024. With a master plan by Foster and Partners, the city is expected to drive economic growth, create 1.5 million jobs, and accommodate 3.5 million people by 2050. Financial support from the Indian government, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank highlights the project's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

