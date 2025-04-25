Left Menu

Naidu Reignites Amaravati Dream Amidst National Solidarity

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met PM Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam attack, offering support and inviting him to the Amaravati capital city's groundbreaking ceremony. Naidu showcased development progress, including Amaravati's Rs 65,000 crore project, highlighting its potential for a futuristic urban center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his unwavering support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Delhi.

Naidu conveyed solidarity from the state following the tragic event and highlighted the unity of the nation in confronting such threats.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to invite the Prime Minister to the groundbreaking ceremony for the revitalized Amaravati capital city project, an ambitious Rs 65,000 crore initiative slated to commence on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

