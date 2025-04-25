Naidu Reignites Amaravati Dream Amidst National Solidarity

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his unwavering support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Delhi.

Naidu conveyed solidarity from the state following the tragic event and highlighted the unity of the nation in confronting such threats.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to invite the Prime Minister to the groundbreaking ceremony for the revitalized Amaravati capital city project, an ambitious Rs 65,000 crore initiative slated to commence on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)