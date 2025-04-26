Intriguing Discoveries and Space Developments: A Science News Roundup

In Hawaii's Oahu Island, scientists have unearthed a peculiar carnivorous caterpillar showcasing a macabre survival tactic: it uses remnants of prey to camouflage from predators, embodying a real-life 'bone collector' scenario.

Meanwhile, archaeologists in Peru have discovered a 5,000-year-old female tomb, indicating significant roles for women in ancient Caral civilization, offering a fresh lens on gender dynamics in early city development.

In space news, U.S. analysts report erratic spinning of Russia's Cosmos 2553 satellite, believed to link to nuclear weaponry, casting doubt on Moscow's space capabilities. Also, China's Shenzhou-20 successfully launched three astronauts to its space station, marking another milestone in its expansive space program.

