Intriguing Discoveries and Space Developments: A Science News Roundup

A carnivorous caterpillar in Hawaii camouflages itself using parts from dead insects. An ancient elite woman's tomb is unearthed in Peru, shedding light on gender roles in ancient civilizations. A Russian satellite believed to be tied to a nuclear weapon program is reportedly out of control. China's Shenzhou-20 mission sends astronauts to its space station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Hawaii's Oahu Island, scientists have unearthed a peculiar carnivorous caterpillar showcasing a macabre survival tactic: it uses remnants of prey to camouflage from predators, embodying a real-life 'bone collector' scenario.

Meanwhile, archaeologists in Peru have discovered a 5,000-year-old female tomb, indicating significant roles for women in ancient Caral civilization, offering a fresh lens on gender dynamics in early city development.

In space news, U.S. analysts report erratic spinning of Russia's Cosmos 2553 satellite, believed to link to nuclear weaponry, casting doubt on Moscow's space capabilities. Also, China's Shenzhou-20 successfully launched three astronauts to its space station, marking another milestone in its expansive space program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

