Global Leaders Unite: A Farewell to Pope Francis

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, flocked to St. Peter's Square on Saturday to pay tribute to Pope Francis in a grand funeral mass, reflecting on his influential 12-year papacy marked by advocacy for the marginalized and global social justice.

Amid heartfelt goodbyes, thousands of mourners gathered at the Vatican, many camping overnight to witness the revered leader's farewell. The Argentine pope, known for his humility, died at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of reform and simplicity.

With heightened security and global attention, distinguished guests from over 150 nations, including European royals and prime ministers, joined ordinary citizens in celebrating Francis's life and legacy of challenging the status quo, as the Church prepares for a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)