Pioneering Survey of Rani Lake's Glacial Threats Complete

In an unprecedented move, experts have completed a comprehensive risk assessment of Rani Lake in Arunachal Pradesh. Identified by the National Disaster Management Authority as a potential trigger for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, this Category-B glacial lake has been the subject of intense scrutiny by a team from the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS).

The interdisciplinary effort saw collaboration with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, and IIT Guwahati. During their third high-altitude expedition to the Khangri Glacier, scientists conducted detailed studies on glacier health, morrine stability, and water resources. Their work included a bathymetric survey to assess lake depth and direct measurements of glacier meltwater discharge.

Marking a pioneering effort, the team also performed a reconnaissance survey of other high-altitude glacier lakes, sharing vital risk assessments for future hazard mitigation. As a result of this expedition, a site for a long-term Field Research Station was identified at Mirathang, promising to ease future research logistics in the challenging terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)