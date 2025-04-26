Tragedy in Anthiyur: Man Killed by Elephant Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in the Anthiyur forest area as a 79-year-old man lost his life in an elephant attack. Angappan and his friend Murugesan were collecting firewood when the deadly encounter occurred.

According to forest officials, the unfortunate event took place on a Saturday morning near the Chennampatti forest area, when the elephant suddenly emerged and attacked the two men. Angappan was unable to escape and succumbed to his injuries, while Murugesan narrowly managed to flee.

Local villagers, upon being alerted by Murugesan, promptly informed the forest department. Officials recovered Angappan's body and transported it to a government hospital, where his death was confirmed. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)