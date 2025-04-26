Left Menu

Tragedy in Anthiyur: Man Killed by Elephant Attack

A 79-year-old man named Angappan was killed by a wild elephant in the Anthiyur forest area. Angappan and his friend Murugesan were gathering firewood when the elephant attacked. While Murugesan escaped, Angappan was trampled to death. Forest officials have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:23 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the Anthiyur forest area as a 79-year-old man lost his life in an elephant attack. Angappan and his friend Murugesan were collecting firewood when the deadly encounter occurred.

According to forest officials, the unfortunate event took place on a Saturday morning near the Chennampatti forest area, when the elephant suddenly emerged and attacked the two men. Angappan was unable to escape and succumbed to his injuries, while Murugesan narrowly managed to flee.

Local villagers, upon being alerted by Murugesan, promptly informed the forest department. Officials recovered Angappan's body and transported it to a government hospital, where his death was confirmed. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

