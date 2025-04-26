Nuclear Negotiations: US and Iran Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough Amid Tensions

Iran and the United States have agreed to continue nuclear negotiations next week, yet officials remain cautious about their success. Both sides are determined to bridge differences and reach a diplomatic agreement to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for easing sanctions.

During talks in Muscat, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in six hours of discussions mediated by Omani officials. The negotiations, which followed a productive second round in Rome, are described as serious and technical with significant differences unresolved.

Despite challenges, both parties show determination, planning expert-level talks to create a potential framework. However, disagreements about uranium enrichment and Iran's missile program persist, complicating the path to an agreement. Meanwhile, tensions escalate with reports of a deadly explosion in Iran's port of Shahid Rajaee.

