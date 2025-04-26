Left Menu

RWA Demands DDA Settle Rent Dues Amid Evacuation Push

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments pressures the DDA to clear pending rent dues for 111 vacated flats before initiating further evacuations. The building has been deemed unsafe, prompting DDA to plan evacuations and compensation for remaining residents, although no official DDA response has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:31 IST
The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments is urging the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to settle outstanding rent payments for over 100 residents who have already vacated their homes. The DDA had previously labeled the complex as a 'dangerous building' due to safety concerns.

Amrendra Kumar Rakesh, president of the RWA, reported that a meeting with the DDA focused on the ongoing evacuation process, emphasizing requests to address the rent dues before more evacuations. The DDA indicated a forthcoming authority meeting to discuss the issue, promising rent payment within 20 days following that meeting, Rakesh added.

An e-tender for demolition has been released, and the DDA plans to provide 60 days' notice for remaining residents to vacate while offering rent compensation. DDA has yet to respond officially to these claims. The Delhi High Court had set a deadline for evacuations by March 2025, with instructions for expediting rent assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

