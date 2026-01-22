Left Menu

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Dilemma: Safety Concerns Spark Controversy

Bangladesh has withdrawn from the T20 World Cup in India over security concerns, following the ICC's refusal to change the venue. Despite these concerns, the ICC maintains its decision due to logistical challenges. Bangladesh hopes to play in Sri Lanka instead. The move has sparked internal controversy and player discontent.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Dilemma: Safety Concerns Spark Controversy
  Bangladesh

Bangladesh's national cricket team has opted out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, citing unresolved security concerns, a move that allows Scotland to step in.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) dismissed Bangladesh's demand for a venue change, arguing that no credible threats exist. However, Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul expressed dissatisfaction and insisted on addressing safety risks.

Despite the withdrawal, Bangladeshi players and officials remain hopeful for a resolution that may allow them to compete in Sri Lanka, with ongoing debates concerning player welfare and governmental decisions.

