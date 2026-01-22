Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Dilemma: Safety Concerns Spark Controversy

Bangladesh's national cricket team has opted out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, citing unresolved security concerns, a move that allows Scotland to step in.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) dismissed Bangladesh's demand for a venue change, arguing that no credible threats exist. However, Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul expressed dissatisfaction and insisted on addressing safety risks.

Despite the withdrawal, Bangladeshi players and officials remain hopeful for a resolution that may allow them to compete in Sri Lanka, with ongoing debates concerning player welfare and governmental decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)