Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: Driver Plows Into Festival Crowd

In a shocking event, tragedy unfolded at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada, when a driver plowed into a crowd, leading to several fatalities and multiple injuries. The driver is now in police custody, according to a statement posted on the social media platform X.

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party. Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle driving unpredictably before the crowd was hit, amid thousands of festival attendees as reported by the Vancouver Sun.

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating he is "shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event." Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)