Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: Driver Plows Into Festival Crowd

A tragic incident occurred in Vancouver where a driver inadvertently drove into a crowd during a Filipino street festival, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The driver has been detained, and authorities are investigating. The event has deeply saddened the local community, including Mayor Ken Sim.

Updated: 27-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking event, tragedy unfolded at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada, when a driver plowed into a crowd, leading to several fatalities and multiple injuries. The driver is now in police custody, according to a statement posted on the social media platform X.

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party. Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle driving unpredictably before the crowd was hit, amid thousands of festival attendees as reported by the Vancouver Sun.

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating he is "shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event." Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

