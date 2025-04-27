Tragedy Strikes Vancouver: Driver Plows Into Festival Crowd
A tragic incident occurred in Vancouver where a driver inadvertently drove into a crowd during a Filipino street festival, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The driver has been detained, and authorities are investigating. The event has deeply saddened the local community, including Mayor Ken Sim.
In a shocking event, tragedy unfolded at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada, when a driver plowed into a crowd, leading to several fatalities and multiple injuries. The driver is now in police custody, according to a statement posted on the social media platform X.
The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party. Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle driving unpredictably before the crowd was hit, amid thousands of festival attendees as reported by the Vancouver Sun.
Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating he is "shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event." Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vancouver
- Filipino festival
- Lapu Lapu Day
- accident
- driver
- injuries
- fatalities
- crowd
- Ken Sim
- police
ALSO READ
Tragic Hit-and-Run in Nand Nagri: Teen Driver Arrested
Deepak Chahar's Determined Comeback: Battling Injuries with Resilience
Tensions Erupt at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital: Clash Leads to Injuries
Tragic Accident Claims Young Driver's Life on Railway Tracks
Tragic End: Grocery Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries After Grudge Attack