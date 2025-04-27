Eco-Friendly Paths: Revamping Delhi's Asita Park with Jute
Delhi's LG VK Saxena promotes jute pathways at Asita Park to curb environmental dust and enhance ecological restoration. The use of jute, an affordable material, helps bind pathways to the ground while encouraging natural grass growth. Similar measures are planned for other areas like the northern ridge.
- Country:
- India
In an initiative to bolster ecological restoration, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected the jute pathways being laid at Asita Park on the Yamuna floodplain. The pathways, crafted from jute, aim to minimize environmental dust generated during pedestrian and cyclist activity.
Previously, the tracks without which any concrete addition were contributing to dust problems, affecting park visitors and exacerbating environmental pollution. Jute carpeting has been identified as a cost-effective, environmentally conscious solution that binds firmly to the ground while promoting natural grass growth.
This green project, authorized by Saxena and supported by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), extends to other restoration sites such as the northern ridge, heralding a sustainable future for Delhi's public spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
