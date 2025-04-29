Left Menu

New Beginnings at Delhi Zoo: Asiatic Lion Cubs Bring Hope

New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Delhi Zoo has seen a rare and hopeful event with the birth of four Asiatic lion cubs, a species listed as 'Endangered' on the IUCN Red List. This marks the first successful breeding of such lions in the zoo since 2009.

Unfortunately, the joy was tempered by sadness as one cub was underdeveloped and died, and another showed weak health, requiring close veterinary attention. Currently, two of the cubs are in good health and are being actively monitored by zoo officials, providing a beacon of hope for the species' conservation efforts.

This birth brings a substantial positive note to the zoo, which has faced scrutiny due to several animal deaths in recent months. The zoo's leader emphasized the importance of these successful births in advancing conservation and breeding efforts for vulnerable species like the Asiatic lion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

