Left Menu

Restoring Heritage: A New Dawn for Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected restoration efforts at Munak canal and Shalimar Bagh. Accompanied by officials, they emphasized improving water infrastructure and addressing traffic congestion. Gupta directed beautification of Shalimar Bagh, while Saxena discussed encroachment and lighting issues with municipal officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:07 IST
Restoring Heritage: A New Dawn for Shalimar Bagh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took charge in overseeing significant restoration projects, focusing on the Munak canal and the historical Shalimar Bagh.

Officials from various agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board, PWD, DDA, and the Haryana government, joined the duo. Their inspections also covered the Haiderpur water treatment plant, underscoring the need for a holistic overhaul of Delhi's water supply infrastructure.

Initiatives include addressing traffic congestion by constructing a road parallel to the canal. Efforts in Shalimar Bagh aim to revitalize the park with beautification projects, and discussions on tackling lighting and encroachment issues are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and ML power sustainable energy policies for developing nations

Big data analytics heralds new era of personalized cardiovascular care

How AI is transforming inclusive education and teacher workloads

AI evolution could threaten human consciousness and autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025