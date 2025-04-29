Restoring Heritage: A New Dawn for Shalimar Bagh
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected restoration efforts at Munak canal and Shalimar Bagh. Accompanied by officials, they emphasized improving water infrastructure and addressing traffic congestion. Gupta directed beautification of Shalimar Bagh, while Saxena discussed encroachment and lighting issues with municipal officers.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took charge in overseeing significant restoration projects, focusing on the Munak canal and the historical Shalimar Bagh.
Officials from various agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board, PWD, DDA, and the Haryana government, joined the duo. Their inspections also covered the Haiderpur water treatment plant, underscoring the need for a holistic overhaul of Delhi's water supply infrastructure.
Initiatives include addressing traffic congestion by constructing a road parallel to the canal. Efforts in Shalimar Bagh aim to revitalize the park with beautification projects, and discussions on tackling lighting and encroachment issues are underway.
