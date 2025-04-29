Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Mumbai Mall, Sparks Inquiry Amid Safety Concerns

A significant fire erupted at an electronics showroom in Mumbai's Bandra, engulfing a mall and raising safety concerns. Although no injuries were reported, the long duration to control the blaze led to calls for an inquiry. The incident highlights issues in existing firefighting protocols and equipment readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:17 IST
Inferno Engulfs Mumbai Mall, Sparks Inquiry Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at an electronics goods showroom in the Link Square Mall in Mumbai's Bandra area, causing extensive damage and raising safety concerns. The fire, which began in the early hours of Tuesday, spread to the upper floors of the building. Officials reported no injuries, despite the significant scale of the incident.

The prolonged time taken to bring the blaze under control has sparked calls for an inquiry. Local MLA and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has demanded an investigation into the incident, even as Mumbai Fire Brigade officials affirm that they operated with all available resources. Firefighting efforts faced challenges due to thick smoke and the narrow, partitioned spaces within the mall.

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, whose father built the mall two decades ago, criticized the fire brigade's response, citing equipment shortages. However, fire officials refuted these claims, stating that sufficient resources and trained personnel were deployed. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and evaluate the firefighting response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025