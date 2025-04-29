Inferno Engulfs Mumbai Mall, Sparks Inquiry Amid Safety Concerns

A massive fire broke out at an electronics goods showroom in the Link Square Mall in Mumbai's Bandra area, causing extensive damage and raising safety concerns. The fire, which began in the early hours of Tuesday, spread to the upper floors of the building. Officials reported no injuries, despite the significant scale of the incident.

The prolonged time taken to bring the blaze under control has sparked calls for an inquiry. Local MLA and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has demanded an investigation into the incident, even as Mumbai Fire Brigade officials affirm that they operated with all available resources. Firefighting efforts faced challenges due to thick smoke and the narrow, partitioned spaces within the mall.

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, whose father built the mall two decades ago, criticized the fire brigade's response, citing equipment shortages. However, fire officials refuted these claims, stating that sufficient resources and trained personnel were deployed. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and evaluate the firefighting response.

(With inputs from agencies.)