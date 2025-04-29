Inferno Engulfs Mumbai Mall, Sparks Inquiry Amid Safety Concerns
A significant fire erupted at an electronics showroom in Mumbai's Bandra, engulfing a mall and raising safety concerns. Although no injuries were reported, the long duration to control the blaze led to calls for an inquiry. The incident highlights issues in existing firefighting protocols and equipment readiness.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out at an electronics goods showroom in the Link Square Mall in Mumbai's Bandra area, causing extensive damage and raising safety concerns. The fire, which began in the early hours of Tuesday, spread to the upper floors of the building. Officials reported no injuries, despite the significant scale of the incident.
The prolonged time taken to bring the blaze under control has sparked calls for an inquiry. Local MLA and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar has demanded an investigation into the incident, even as Mumbai Fire Brigade officials affirm that they operated with all available resources. Firefighting efforts faced challenges due to thick smoke and the narrow, partitioned spaces within the mall.
Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, whose father built the mall two decades ago, criticized the fire brigade's response, citing equipment shortages. However, fire officials refuted these claims, stating that sufficient resources and trained personnel were deployed. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and evaluate the firefighting response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Inquiry Launched Amidst Custodial Death Protests at Khetri
CPI(M) Calls for Judicial Inquiry into Murshidabad Violence
NHRC on Murshidabad violence: Panel's on-spot inquiry report to be submitted within three weeks.
Murshidabad violence: NHRC takes cognisance, will carry out on-spot inquiry.
Robert Vadra's Alleged Land Deals Under Scrutiny: Political Vendetta or Genuine Inquiry?