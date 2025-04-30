EPA's Major Grant Cancellation: Environmental Justice Impact

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to cancel almost 800 grants, with many aimed at promoting environmental justice, according to a report by the Washington Post. The agency's acknowledgment of this scale marks a significant development in a federal court case.

The case, filed in Rhode Island by nonprofit groups, challenges the Trump administration's decision to freeze grants. These grants were authorized by Congress to tackle climate change and infrastructure projects led by the Biden administration.

Environmental justice programs, particularly affecting minority communities, are at risk. These initiatives funded efforts to combat climate impacts, such as protecting homes from wildfire smoke and coastal flooding. The cessation of these programs will primarily affect Black and Hispanic communities, who historically face greater pollution threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)