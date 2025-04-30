SWITCH Mobility Unveils 100 Electric Vehicles for Indore's Waste Management

SWITCH Mobility, a prominent player in the electric vehicle sector, has officially introduced 100 custom SWITCH IeV3 vehicles for the waste management efforts of the Indore Municipal Corporation, contributing to the city's reputation as the cleanest in India.

The handover, attended by Mr. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Urban Development and Housing, and Indore Mayor Mr. Pushyamitra Bhargav, highlights SWITCH Mobility's pivotal role in advancing environmental responsibility. These electric vehicles replace diesel models, cutting carbon emissions and noise pollution while boosting operational efficiency.

Mahesh Babu, CEO of SWITCH Mobility, expressed pride in partnering with Indore: "We aim to provide sustainable, innovative solutions to urban municipalities." The deployment enhances Indore's clean mobility roadmap, reaffirming its status as a leader in sustainable urban living.

(With inputs from agencies.)