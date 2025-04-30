Left Menu

Master Tailor Mancinelli Prepares Papal Vestments Amid Conclave Anticipation

Raniero Mancinelli, the tailor for the past three popes, is meticulously preparing the white vestments for the next pope, who will be chosen in an upcoming secret conclave. With no knowledge of the new pontiff's identity, Mancinelli creates various robe sizes to ensure a suitable fit, reflecting each pope's unique style preference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:10 IST
Renowned tailor Raniero Mancinelli, who has dressed the last three popes, is leaving nothing to chance as he sews white vestments for the next pontiff, to be revealed at the upcoming secret conclave.

The identity of the new pope remains a mystery until white smoke signals from the Sistine Chapel. Mancinelli is crafting small, medium, and large robe variations to suit the new leader. "The moment he steps onto the balcony, at least one should fit reasonably well," he explains.

Using experience gained since founding his shop near the Vatican in 1962, Mancinelli recalls serving numerous clerics, including John Paul II, Benedict, and Francis, each favoring different styles. Anticipating the papal reveal, he is wary of making red robes for cardinals who might don papal white soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

