Master Tailor Mancinelli Prepares Papal Vestments Amid Conclave Anticipation

Renowned tailor Raniero Mancinelli, who has dressed the last three popes, is leaving nothing to chance as he sews white vestments for the next pontiff, to be revealed at the upcoming secret conclave.

The identity of the new pope remains a mystery until white smoke signals from the Sistine Chapel. Mancinelli is crafting small, medium, and large robe variations to suit the new leader. "The moment he steps onto the balcony, at least one should fit reasonably well," he explains.

Using experience gained since founding his shop near the Vatican in 1962, Mancinelli recalls serving numerous clerics, including John Paul II, Benedict, and Francis, each favoring different styles. Anticipating the papal reveal, he is wary of making red robes for cardinals who might don papal white soon.

