The Ken-Betwa Conundrum: Navigating Progress and Protests in India's Ambitious River Linking Project
The Ken-Betwa river linking project, aiming to connect Madhya Pradesh's rivers to improve water availability, faces challenges with 1,160 out of 7,193 affected families rejecting government rehabilitation plans. While some locals protest for better compensation, authorities assure a fast-tracked process to complete resettlement within a year.
- Country:
- India
The Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh, estimated at Rs 45,000 crore, aims to tackle regional water scarcity by transferring surplus water between the Ken and Betwa rivers. However, over 1,000 affected families of the 7,193 projected have declined the government's resettlement offers, demanding more adequate compensation.
Despite the escalating protest, officials emphasize a swift resolution, promising completion of displacement arrangements in a year. The project, featuring a 221 km canal and Daudhan dam, also raises concerns highlighted in a recent parliamentary report regarding the slow progress of resettlement activities.
Meanwhile, ongoing negotiations seek to address grievances from the dissenting families, epitomized by a recent 30 km march, underscoring the tension between development aspirations and the local population's expectations. Authorities remain optimistic, stating that cooperation with the state government continues seamlessly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
