Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Approximately 2,000 individuals have lost their lives during recent protests across Iran, according to a statement from an Iranian official made to Reuters on Tuesday. The official has attributed these deaths to what they describe as 'terrorists,' responsible for the fatalities among both civilians and security forces.

The protests have captured international attention, with significant concern about the escalating violence. The Iranian government's stance highlights the complexity of the situation, as they point responsibility for the deadly outcomes on external 'terroristic' elements.

This revelation has drawn reactions globally, as human rights organizations call for a closer examination of the events leading to such a high civilian death toll. The development has further intensified the international discourse regarding civil rights and state response in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)