Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Lives Near Kolkata Wedding Hall

A fire in Kolkata's Burrabazar neighborhood erupted in the Rituraj Hotel, claiming 14 lives. Panic spread to a nearby wedding venue as guests rushed to safety. Rescue efforts saved many, but operations continued with somber moments as bodies were retrieved and mourning filled the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire erupted at the Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata's bustling Burrabazar area, tragically claiming 14 lives and sparking chaos at a nearby wedding venue. The inferno began on Tuesday evening, casting thick smoke that shrouded the hotel, instilling panic among the many attending festivities at the adjacent Dharamshala.

Haran Sardar, linked to the Dharamshala's management, described the urgent evacuation efforts as guests swiftly fled to safety amid growing concerns that the flames could spread to the wedding hall. The dedicated fire brigade teams utilized ladders and ropes to assist those trapped, while the Dharamshala provided evacuees with drinking water.

Heroic efforts were made by local individuals like Mayank Gupta, who bravely ascended the first three floors, rescuing several people affected by the smoke. Tragically, a staff member jumped to his death, highlighting the dire circumstances. As investigations continue, those who witnessed the disaster mourn the significant loss of life due to suffocation from smoke and heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

