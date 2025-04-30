Daring Rescue: Trekkers Saved from Treacherous Churdhar Valley

In a dramatic rescue operation, two trekkers from Chandigarh were located after they went missing while trekking in the Churdhar valley, situated in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. Their mission to reach the Chureshwer Maharaj temples took a hazardous turn when unexpected weather conditions set in.

An intensive search lasting more than 30 hours saw police teams from Nohra Dhar and Chaupal, alongside local residents, combing the valley. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramakant Thakur, confirmed the rescue on Wednesday emphasizing the crucial role of community involvement in the operation.

The trekkers, Shubham and Prabhjot, became separated from their group due to fog and bad weather. Authorities continue to urge tourists to stay informed about weather conditions and to always travel in groups when exploring Churdhar's unpredictable terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)