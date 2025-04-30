Fierce Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction Across Pennsylvania and Ohio

A powerful storm wreaked havoc in Pennsylvania and Ohio, leaving massive power outages and causing two fatalities from electrocution. Authorities reported more than 440,000 customers without power in Pennsylvania, and around 50,000 in Ohio, as officials dealt with widespread damage.

One incident involved a 22-year-old man who was electrocuted while trying to extinguish a mulch fire near a utility pole amid the storm, leading to his untimely death. In Pittsburgh, another victim succumbed to live wires, prompting urgent warnings for residents to stay cautious due to multiple hazards in the area.

The National Weather Service highlighted the storm's destructive wind speeds, which were stronger than many regional tornadoes, and warned of upcoming severe weather including thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes that could exacerbate the situation in the southern Plains and surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)