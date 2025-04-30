Crackdown on Single-Use Plastics in Gurugram

Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh has issued directives to officials to strictly enforce the ban on single-use plastics in Gurugram.

Singh emphasizes the necessity of a specialized campaign in major markets to ensure compliance, with penalties for unauthorized plastic usage, according to an official statement.

Recognizing Gurugram as Haryana's economic hub, Singh notes the presence of influential companies and officials, underscoring the importance of a pollution-free environment. Despite the ban, illegal use of single-use plastics persists due to low awareness, significantly impacting pollution levels.

