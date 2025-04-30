Crackdown on Single-Use Plastics in Gurugram
Haryana's Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh stresses the enforcement of a ban on single-use plastics in Gurugram, highlighting the importance of a pollution-free environment in the city's economic landscape. A special campaign is called for in key markets to penalize unauthorized plastic usage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh has issued directives to officials to strictly enforce the ban on single-use plastics in Gurugram.
Singh emphasizes the necessity of a specialized campaign in major markets to ensure compliance, with penalties for unauthorized plastic usage, according to an official statement.
Recognizing Gurugram as Haryana's economic hub, Singh notes the presence of influential companies and officials, underscoring the importance of a pollution-free environment. Despite the ban, illegal use of single-use plastics persists due to low awareness, significantly impacting pollution levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greener Classrooms, Smarter Kids: World Bank’s Vision for Early Learning Environments
Chinese Pork Producer's Mystifying Bankruptcy: The Alan Hill Saga
Rapid Response Saves Lives: Lokbandhu Hospital Reopens After Fire Scare
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Violence
Legal Battle Intensifies: Satyendra Jain and Bansuri Swaraj Clash Over Defamation Claims