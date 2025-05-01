Rajasthan Braces for Heat Wave Amidst Light Showers

The weather office has issued a heat wave warning for parts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur districts, slated for Thursday. Despite this forecast, the region might see light showers accompanied by lightning and winds ranging between 40-60 kmph.

Over the upcoming day, temperatures will remain steady, but a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is anticipated thereafter, according to a spokesperson from the meteorological department.

Recently, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8°C in the state—significantly above average. Meanwhile, Bikaner noted the highest minimum temperature at 31.6°C. Light rainfalls were observed in places like Jhalawar and Bhilwara, yet the rest of the region stayed dry.

(With inputs from agencies.)