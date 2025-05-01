Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Heat Wave Amidst Light Showers

Parts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, could face a heat wave on Thursday, with temperatures recorded as high as 46.8°C. Although light rain, lightning, and strong winds are expected in some areas, no significant temperature changes are likely in the next 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:03 IST
Rajasthan Braces for Heat Wave Amidst Light Showers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The weather office has issued a heat wave warning for parts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur districts, slated for Thursday. Despite this forecast, the region might see light showers accompanied by lightning and winds ranging between 40-60 kmph.

Over the upcoming day, temperatures will remain steady, but a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is anticipated thereafter, according to a spokesperson from the meteorological department.

Recently, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8°C in the state—significantly above average. Meanwhile, Bikaner noted the highest minimum temperature at 31.6°C. Light rainfalls were observed in places like Jhalawar and Bhilwara, yet the rest of the region stayed dry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025