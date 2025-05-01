Left Menu

Green Scrutiny: NEERI to Assess Vadhvan Port's Environmental Footprint

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has been tasked with evaluating the environmental impact of the Vadhvan port project in Maharashtra following a Supreme Court mandate. The evaluation will address concerns over potential environmental damage and assess if current monitoring mechanisms are adequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:12 IST
The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has been entrusted with assessing the environmental implications of the Vadhvan port project, situated in Maharashtra's Palghar district. This decision aligns with the Supreme Court's directives, emphasizing the need for an expert evaluation body to measure the environmental impact of this massive infrastructure initiative.

The Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL), a collaboration between the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), received approval to appoint NEERI, validating steps toward an independent and thorough assessment. This project, aiming to become one of the top 10 global ports, plans an enormous handling capacity of 24 million TEUs.

NEERI is tasked with reviewing environmental concerns raised by public objection, analyzing reports from expert institutions, and determining the sufficiency of present monitoring frameworks. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA) are also involved, with NEERI expected to submit a comprehensive report within 30 days, highlighting necessary safeguards.

Latest News

