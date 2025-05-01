Odisha Metro Rail Expansion Set to Transform Urban Connectivity

Odisha's transformative metro rail project is now being extended to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, as announced by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra. This significant expansion is made possible with support from the central government.

In a media briefing, Mohapatra highlighted that the original plan, initiated by the previous BJD government, proposed a metro line from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia, a junction between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. He questioned the practicality of the plan, pondering the next steps for travelers arriving at Trisulia.

To address this, plans are now underway to extend the metro line to Cuttack, covering key transit points, including the bus terminal and the vital SCB Medical College and Hospital. A special committee, comprising top officials and experts, has been established to determine the most efficient route. Based on their findings, a new Detailed Project Report is under preparation, ensuring the project remains a top priority under the new state government led by CM Mohan Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)