Left Menu

Odisha Metro Rail Expansion Set to Transform Urban Connectivity

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, announces the extension of the metro rail project to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. The expansion, supported by the central government, aims to enhance connectivity and is poised to include recommendations from a specially formed committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:17 IST
Odisha Metro Rail Expansion Set to Transform Urban Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's transformative metro rail project is now being extended to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, as announced by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra. This significant expansion is made possible with support from the central government.

In a media briefing, Mohapatra highlighted that the original plan, initiated by the previous BJD government, proposed a metro line from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia, a junction between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. He questioned the practicality of the plan, pondering the next steps for travelers arriving at Trisulia.

To address this, plans are now underway to extend the metro line to Cuttack, covering key transit points, including the bus terminal and the vital SCB Medical College and Hospital. A special committee, comprising top officials and experts, has been established to determine the most efficient route. Based on their findings, a new Detailed Project Report is under preparation, ensuring the project remains a top priority under the new state government led by CM Mohan Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025